Tampa Bay area school districts feel impact of bus driver shortage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Playing the waiting game for his daughter’s school bus is getting old, fast for Johan Rodrigus.

“We get up at 6:30 every day just to get here at 6:56 when the bus is supposed to come. They show up from anywhere from 7:20 to 7:30,” he says. His daughter’s stop is on 4th Street N. in St. Petersburg.

“These kids sometimes be out here for hours by themselves and whatever happens, happens,” says another mom, Karma Reese.

Rodrigus blames it on a lack of bus drivers and he’s right.

“We are at least 60 routes short so we are wanting to hire 100 drivers,” says Stephanie Carries with Pinellas County Schools.

Manatee County is also feeling these affects forced to cut their hardship complementary bus service, putting parents in a panic. “Instead of laying out a blanket statement that we are going to remove all hardship busing we are going to do it route by route,” says an official with the district.

News Channel 8 asked current bus drivers why they believe it’s so hard to fill the positions. The most common answer? Money.

“It’s not really good money. It’s decent money,” says Ralph Ercolino who has been with PINCO schools for 5 years.

According to Pinellas school officials, bus drivers are paid $13.46 an hour with paid holidays and sick days.

Hillsborough rates start at $13.48 an hour. Pasco county schools start their drivers at $12.23 an hour.

Drivers call the job challenging, yet rewarding.

“They share their accomplishments with you, they share their frustrations with you. You really get to know them a little bit,” says another driver, Tom Cook.

