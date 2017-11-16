STUDY: I-4 from Tampa to Daytona Beach named most dangerous highway in U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Interstate 4 between Tampa and Daytona Beach is considered the most dangerous highway in the country, a study shows.

The results come from the GPS management company Teletrac Navman.

The findings were based on an analysis of fatality data gathered on the U.S. numbered and interstate highway system from 2011 to 2015.

It shows an average of 1.250 fatalities per mile.

Orlando is considered the deadliest city on the highway, which stretches 132 miles from Tampa to Daytona Beach.

The company says 165 people were killed on I-4 from 2011 to 2015

I-45 from Dallas to Galveston ranked second.

Several other Florida highways made the list. See the study here.

