Student stabs children with syringe found on sidewalk, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) — Altamonte Springs police said an investigation is underway after a student allegedly picked up a syringe from a sidewalk and began stabbing other children with it.

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson said the incident occurred on a school bus. The child brought the syringe onto the bus and allegedly pricked two students with it. One of the students had her skin punctured, officials said. Parents of both injured students were notified and accompanied their children to the hospital, WESH 2 News was told.

Medical teams will follow up two or three months following the incident to ensure no serious injuries occurred.

The child who allegedly pricked the classmates will not face criminal charges from the Police Department, as he is not older than 6 years old, officials said.

