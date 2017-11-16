Reward increases to $100,000 for information on Seminole Heights homicides

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The reward for information to help solve a string of homicides in Seminole Heights has been raised to $100,000, Tampa police said Thursday.

The total stood at $91,000 on Wednesday and, on Thursday, restaurateur Richard Gonzmart stepped up with a $9,000 donation, increasing the reward to $100,000.

“The support from the community and our law enforcement partners has been inspiring,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan. “I can’t thank them enough for stepping up. The reward money is truly impressive, and that’s only one of the many ways that people are showing their support.”

“Finding this killer is a community effort and Richard Gonzmart and the Columbia Restaurant Group have always been fantastic community partners who lead by example,” said Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “We need to and will find who’s committing these heinous, senseless murders and when we do, it will be because of people like Richard, the Seminole Heights community, Tampa Police Department and our partners in the law enforcement community who have poured their blood, sweat and tears into bringing this killer to justice.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873 (TIPS).