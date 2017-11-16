Officials consider installing parking meters at St. Armands Circle

Not everyone is on board with the idea

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at one of Sarasota’s hottest tourist destinations. 

If you’ve ever visited St. Armands Circle, you know how hard it is to find parking.  City officials believe parking meters can help fix this issue, and they’ve rolled out a comprehensive plan to gauge the public’s interest.

“It’s a collective effort to increase the capacity, reduce the congestion down on the circle and make it easier to find a parking space,” said Sarasota parking manager Mark Lyons.

The city has plans to build a parking garage nearby with more than 500 spaces. To help pay for this, they want to install parking meters and charge local merchants an assessment fee.

“You need paid parking in my opinion,” said local resident Carl Shofstall.

Shofstall says he enjoys visiting St Armands, but often has trouble finding a parking spot and thinks meters can change that.

“It’ll keep turning over when I want to go somewhere and I want to park on the street where it’s at. I have the opportunity- I wanna pay, I can stay,” he said. But others disagree and the new plans have local merchants concerned.

“I think it would be a wrong thing to do, I think it would upset many people. I think the circle is best the way it is at the present time,” said Deborah Stickland, who works on St. Armands Circle.

“I think its an unfortunate part of growth, it takes away the hominess, it takes away a little part of us and it takes away the beauty these are not attractive things,” said Pam Friedman.

In the coming months, the city is expected to give the public more opportunities to see the parking meters.  They hope to have the garage built and the parking meters installed by December 2018.

