Lakeland PD investigating report of man masturbating at playground

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland family is warning other parents to be on the lookout, after seeing a man masturbating in a public park.

According to the family, the incident happened on Sunday at the playground by Lake Mirror.

Kitty Brogran went to the park with her five grandchildren and her daughter-in-law. Brogan tells WFLA that while the kids played in the gated area, both adults noticed a man acting suspicious and watching the kids.

At first they just kept an eye on the man, thinking maybe he had a kid there.

But Brogan soon noticed the man was masturbating.

The family grabbed the kids and took off and reported the incident to Lakeland police.

The family tells WFLA it was a black man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a black shirt, black sunglasses, black bandana and gray sweat pants. They describe him as tall and thin.

