Jurors to begin deliberations in Pasco quadruple murder case

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Jurors are expected to begin deliberations today in a high-profile, quadruple murder case in Pasco County.

Accused quadruple murderer Adam Matos, 32, took the stand at his trial on Wednesday and admitted that he killed his ex-girlfriend Megan Brown, her parents and Brown’s boyfriend, but said he did it in self defense. Matos is charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2014 deaths.

The bodies were found in Hudson where Matos left them to decompose. Prosecutors say after he killed the four, he ordered pizza and sold the family’s dogs on Craigslist.

A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for Matos’ 4-year-old son after investigators discovered Ismael Tristan Santisteban was missing.

Deputies later found out that Matos had planned on taking his son to the Florida Keys but could not get tickets and wound up at the Floridan Hotel in downtown Tampa. He was arrested with the help of a SWAT team.

