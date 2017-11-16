Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Menendez corruption case

By Published:
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez waves at reporters before entering the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for his federal corruption trial, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Jury deliberations continued on Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) – Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial has ended in a mistrial after the jury said it was hopelessly deadlocked on the charges against the Democrat and his co-defendant.

Judge William Walls declared the mistrial Thursday.

The jury first told him on Monday they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against Menendez and a wealthy friend. They said Thursday they reviewed the evidence “slowly and thoroughly and in great detail” but remained deadlocked.

The trial was in its 11th week. Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen were charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013 in which Menendez traded his political influence for luxury vacations and flights on the doctor’s private plane.

Prosecutors have the option of retrying the men.

