Hundreds of vehicles on display at Tampa Convention Center this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of vehicles will be on display at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend during the Tampa Bay New Car & Truck Show.
Car enthusiasts will have the chance to check out 350 vehicles, 50 of which are available to test drive.
Tom Voelk, an automotive writer out of Seattle says this is one of the best ways to shop for a car without having to leave the building.
The event starts on Friday at 12:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday.
For more information, visit http://autoshowtampa.com/
