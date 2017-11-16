Hillsborough sheriff’s office searching for hit-and-run driver after bicyclist killed

Published:
(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday evening.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a the man was riding his bicycle on Sydney Washer Road at Fietzway Road when he was killed by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

A mirror from a 1990s Dodge truck or van was left at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. Anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS(8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app.

