Some Hillsborough parents concerned about safety at school bus stops

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When your child leaves the house for school, there’s usually one stop on the way that’s a bit of no man’s land, the bus stop.

As part of News Channel 8’s Safe Way to School series, we looked into reports of bad behavior at one Hillsborough County bus stop for Alonso High School.

We took pictures of kids sitting at the bus stop on Memorial Highway & Millwood Drive. Some of the students are sitting on the curb with their feet in the road, on a stretch where it’s not uncommon to see cars traveling well above the speed limit.

“This is a main highway with cars going 60 mph,” said Scott Purol, who sits with his daughter in his car and waits for the bus with her. “It would take the bus three more minutes to go into the neighborhood and pick up at a safer spot.

Purol said the bus stop location is part of the reason he waits with his daughter in the car.

“I’d probably let her walk to the bus stop if it was down there,” Purol said. “You’ve got most of northwest Hillsborough County driving by every morning here. Sexual predators, whatever…and it’s part of my concern. It’s why i drop her off every morning.”

He wants to see the school district change the bus stop to a safer location, but he also said it’s about the kids’ behavior while they are at the bus stop.

“I think it goes both ways,” Purol said. “We have a neighborhood Facebook page. Some kids sit with feet in the street and stuff like that. It’s been posted in there, but some kids continue to do it. That kind of stuff is common sense, and the parents should really mind their kids and tell them to stop doing it.”

Hillsborough County Schools spokeswoman Tanya Arja said while they can suggest kids be better behaved at the bus stop, they technically can’t discipline them. The school doesn’t take over care of the children until they get ON the school bus.

“We are responsible for students once they board the bus,” Arja told News Channel 8. “We encourage parents to make sure there is adult supervision at the bus stop until the bus arrives.”

Arja said the principal technically isn’t able to discipline students for bad behavior at the bus stop. The school district strongly encourages parents to monitor their kids.

The Hillsborough County Public Schools Standard of Conduct for Pupils Riding School Buses specifically states “Parents are responsible for their children’s safety when they are going to and from the bus stop.”

Bottom line: when kids leave the house for the bus stop, they’re not in the school’s care just yet. Parents are encouraged to walk with students to and from the bus stop.

