Hillsborough County Hurricane Irma Disaster Recovery Center closing on Saturday

Hurricane Irma, Tampa Skyline
FILE- This Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, shows storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma over the downtown skyline in Tampa, Fla. Study after study has shown that the Tampa region is among the world's most vulnerable when it comes to major storms. Yet, so far it has failed to take some key precautions, such as burying power lines, ending the practice of filling and building in wetlands and putting brakes on residential development. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hurricane Irma Disaster Relief Center in Hillsborough County will close Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at The Regent, 6437 Watson Road in Riverview. The center is open today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary.

Hillsborough residents who still need help after Saturday may locate another Disaster Recovery Center by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. Helpline numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A center locator can also be found online. 

FEMA urges residents to register before they visit the Disaster Recovery Center. To register, go online or call the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362.

