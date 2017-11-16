Hernando whiz kid creates cryptocurrency for school fundraisers

Click here to Watch Gayle’s report about Case Cucuzza Friday during WFLA NewsChannel 8 Today (4:30- 7 a.m.)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — You typically think of car washes and pledge-a-thons to raise money for team sports or extracurricular activities, but a Brooksville teen has created a cryptocurrency that he believe is the wave of the future.

“I’m not sure kids will get involved with this, but I hope it will pick up traction,” said 14-year-old Case Cucuzza, who’s a freshman at Nature Coast Technical High School in Spring Hill.

Cryptocurrencies are like Bitcoin. Cucuzza believes Cryptocurrencies should be used in schools as a safe way to raise money.

“Whether it’s the soccer team or wrestling team, and you could donate some of the money to a third world country. Whether you buy the mosquito nets or food,” said Cucuzza.

He says teachers and administrators are on board with the idea.

“It’s very hard to hack it,” he said.

Cucuzza is calling his crypocurrency Bruce Bucks, because his high school mascot is Bruce The Shark.

