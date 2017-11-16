Harlem Globetrotters sneak peek ahead of Tampa return

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the most magical time of the year!

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Friday, December 8.

Harlem Globetrotters rookie Hoops Green is joining an elite group this year. She is just the 15 woman to ever don the red, white and blue uniform in the team’s 91-year history.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will chat with the star player and give us a sneak peek at what’s to come during next month’s performance.

Tune in live on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

