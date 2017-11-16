Gov. Rick Scott directs additional FHP officers to Seminole Heights

Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott directed the Florida Highway Patrol to deploy additional officers to Seminole Heights on Thursday to assist the Tampa Police Department.

The officers will work with TPD to enhance their efforts in patrolling the neighborhood to increase safety.

“Safety is our top priority, and we are glad to provide additional state resources from the Florida Highway Patrol and FDLE to the Tampa Police Department to assist in their efforts. I have spoken with Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Bob Buckhorn to offer any resources they may need from the State of Florida. Everyone in the area should continue to listen to local law enforcement who have been working day and night to keep families safe,” said Scott.

