ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Three teams outplayed their competition during the Friday Night Blitz last week, but Zephyrhills High School outperformed all the others.

The fighting bulldogs are this week’s team of the week.

The playoff game at home didn’t look good at the start, but after halftime, the team was on the same page and finished strong.

News Channel 8 photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more on the team in the video above.

