Former opioid addicts unable to help others recover in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Everyday opioids like heroin kill 100 people across America. It’s such a problem that President Donald Trump declared it a national emergency.

In the Tampa Bay area, treatment centers are overwhelmed. Many former addicts want to join the fight, but they’re helplessly left on the sidelines. That’s because strict requirements prevent them from working with current addicts.

Meet Brett Ramsden.

When he began high school in Palmetto, he was a stellar athlete and a straight-A student. But he soon joined the party scene, and he spiraled into alcohol, marijuana and to eventually shooting up heroin.

“I was just kinda living in the moment,” Ramsden recalled. “I had to go to summer school my junior and senior year just to be able to graduate. Couldn’t walk with my class.”

He then spent the next 14 years battling opioid addiction. He racked up felonies that landed him in jail and prison, all to fund his habit.

“Well, life’s short….So I’m gonna have fun and do what I want to do for as long as I can and worry about all the other stuff later,” said Ramsden.

Pictures from that time show a happy face, but Ramsden was dying inside.

“You try to put on a front. You don’t want people to know who you really are and what’s really going on inside of you,” he said.

Ramsden became involved in an organized retail theft scheme to pay for his drugs.

“It turned to the point where we were getting orders from people, like special orders, and we’d go fill it and get our money for it,” Ramsden said.

But one day, he had enough of living this life.

“I literally broke down in tears in that moment on the back porch and I told my girlfriend and my friend at the time, ‘I can’t do this anymore. It’s literally killing me,’” said Ramsden.

He finally gave up and got clean. He enrolled in an intensive therapy program and turned his life around. He later wanted to pay it forward and help other addicts, but he was stuck in a catch-22.

“I couldn’t work at those facilities because of my background,” said Ramsden.

He wanted to help criminals and addicts, but he couldn’t because of his criminal past. Time after time, he applied at recovery centers, only to be turned down.

“I’m not working. I’m going to school. We got a baby on the way. There’s all these things I’m trying to provide for my family,” said Ramsden.

DCF has strict requirements for hiring former opioid addicts — you must have spent at least two years in recovery, and you can’t have any felonies on your record from recent years. Ramsden didn’t qualify.

“It was really hard for me to know that…I just wanted to help, I just wanted to give back in any way I could to show people that its possible that you can recover and just love ’em,” he said.

It’s a problem many former addicts are now facing.

“We have a crisis in our hands, it should be all hands on deck. Whoever wants to help, let’s do this! Let’s get on board to help these people! And I was being denied the chance to do that,” said Ramsden.

Centerstone of Florida is one of the places he had hoped to find work as a recovery coach. The need here is great.

“We’ve lost so many people. I can’t start to count how many people that I know personally that have died in the past year. It’s horrendous. It’s horrendous,” said Recovery Coach Valerio Spano.

Former addict Leah Kelly had to wait 15 months before she could get her job as a recovery coach. She doesn’t believe these guidelines are too strict.

“The only reason is you’re working with people who are going through the same thing that you had been through and unfortunately, if you relapse, there’s a trigger for some people,” said Kelly.

Ramsden feels the need should outweigh the fear.

“There is a leap of faith there that they have to take, but the process shouldn’t be an arbitrary process,” said Ramsden.

There are many former addicts waiting in ranks, willing to serve, but the state of Florida won’t let them. Ramsden believes changes need to be made.

“Some bureaucrat in Tallahassee is making a decision off of paper, and they haven’t even met me. They don’t know who I am. They don’t know the transformation I’ve made in my life,” said Ramsden.

8 On Your Side has made repeated requests to speak with someone from DCF about this issue but no one has responded.

Days after Brett Ramsden reached out to us, he finally found work at a specialized treatment center. But there are many other former addicts in the same predicament.

One peer coach did have some advice. She said just be patient and keep trying.

