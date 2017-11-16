Critically endangered tiger cubs to make debut at Prague zoo

PRAGUE (WFLA/NBC) – Critically endangered Malayan tiger cub twins are going to make their public debut at a zoo in Prague, in the Czech Republic.

Zoo officials say the male and female cubs have a good chance of survival.

The female weighs a little over eight pounds, while her brother is about eleven and a half pounds.

The cubs are growing up under the watchful eye of their mother, named Banya.

Malayan tigers are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.