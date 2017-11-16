Clearwater police searching for 2 men who stole rent checks from deposit slots

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are searching for suspects who has been stealing rent checks.

Police said on their Facebook page that the men are carrying long tool with a sticky substance on the end to get inside rent check deposit slots at apartment complexes.

As many as 40 people have been victimized by the crime.

Clearwater police detectives believe the same two thieves have been fishing for cash in apartments in Largo.

There have also been cases in Pinellas Park, Tampa and Hillsborough County.

Ramona Busse is one of the victims. She lives in the Balmoral Club Apartments.

“I got a note, a letter, posted on my door saying I was going to be evicted for not paying my rent.”

Clearwater police have advice for renters.

“Don’t put your check in one of those night drops. Hand it to a person. If that means you make a special appointment, if you go early. The bottom line, you don’t want to leave it there where it could be stolen,” said police spokesman Rob Shaw.

If you recognize either man, you are asked to call police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com. You can also use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: