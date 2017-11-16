Burglars steal $400,000 from Venus Williams’ Florida home

By Published: Updated:
Venus Williams hits a return to Patricia Maria Tig during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Burglars hit tennis star Venus Williams’ Florida home, stealing $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the U.S. Open.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report Thursday about the burglary, which happened between Sept. 1 and 5. Police redacted details of what was stolen. The burglary was first reported by WPEC-TV.

In June, Williams was involved in a traffic accident near her home that killed a passenger in the other car. The crash remains under investigation. Palm Beach Gardens police did not release information about the accident until the website TMZ reported it three weeks later.

Maj. Eduardo Guillen said it is not the department’s practice to issue news releases about major crimes and fatal traffic accidents, something other departments do routinely.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s