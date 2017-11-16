Better Call Behnken: Dunedin woman switches to Frontier, ends up with $1,058 bill

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin woman thought she was saving money by switching to a new provider for her phone and internet service. She ended up with a $1,058 bill for one month.

“I said, ‘Oh, my God, there’s something screwed up with the computer,'” said Virginia Johnson.

But when she called customer service at Frontier, she learned it was no mistake. The company insisted she really owed that much.

Johnson said she was then informed that her new program package did not include unlimited long distance. She says she wasn’t told this when she switched and was led to believe that the package was similar to the unlimited package she already had with another company.

“Oh no, they never said anything, just, ‘Oh, it’ll be $64.99.'” Johnson said. “There was no reason I would have ever chosen that type of plan. Or if I did, I would have just used my cell phone. I don’t pay for long distance on that phone.”

Johnson said she was at first offered a deal because of the “miscommunication.” She says she was told that if she paid $191, the rest of the bill would go away. But that didn’t happen.

Instead, she received another bill, this time marked “collections.”

So, Johnson knew she’d Better Call Behnken. We contacted Frontier and a spokesman looked into the issue. He sent this statement, and a representative even called Johnson to apologize.

This is the statement from Frontier:

“In the interest of meeting Virginia Johnson’s price objective, she was offered a phone and internet package that did not include unlimited long distance calling. It is not clear if this was a miscommunication or a misunderstanding. However, the large bill she received reflected the proper charges for national long distance calls placed by her. For this reason, Frontier will credit her balance due for $888.25, leaving her with a refund of $22.17. We also did not engage credit reporting while this was in dispute. We apologize for the misunderstanding and are happy to correct it for Ms. Johnson.”

