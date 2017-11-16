8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Nov. 17-19

1. Chillounge Night St. Pete (Saturday)

The 10th-anniversary party will feature all the stylistic and cool vibes these events have become known for throughout Florida. Get the details

2. St. Pete Run Fest (Saturday, Sunday)

Two full days of festival fun, including running events, a Health & Wellness Market, local food, music and craft beer. Get the details

3. Insane Inflatable 5K (Saturday)

A fun and dynamic 5K, made up solely of inflatable obstacles, will challenge you, surprise you and leave you bouncing back for more. Get the details

4. Folk ‘N’ Fruit Fest (Saturday)

You’ll get to sample and vote on the beers and food and compete in some sweet competitions. Get the details

5. Winter Wonderland (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Get into the holiday spirit with fun for the whole family as this festival kicks off. Get the details

6. Bikefest (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Grab some friends and join the celebration full of motorcycles, live music and sunshine on St. Pete Beach. Get the details

7. Craft Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Ceramic planters, functional pottery, hair accessories, handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and an expansive Green Market offers something for every taste and budget. Get the details

8. Mimosas & Masterpieces: Brunch at The Dali (Sunday)

Enjoy a Catalan-inspired brunch, raise a glass to surreal Sundays, then visit the galleries and stroll the grounds. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY