12 new billboards advertise large reward in Seminole Heights murder case

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police wasted no time getting billboards up to spread the word about the large reward in the Seminole Heights murders case.

Overnight, 12 electronic billboards went live.

The billboards were donated by Outfront Media and advertise the $85,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers, FDLE, ATF and the FBI.

An additional $6,000 is being offered by the community, which brings the total reward amount to $91,000.

The additional reward money came from a fundraiser held at the Brew Bus, a donation from the Southeast Seminole Heights Civic Association and a donation from Liberty Property Management.

Tampa police want help identifying a suspect seen in two surveillance videos that were recorded near the times of two murders.

Police held a news conference Wednesday about the videos and increased reward money.

Manhunt underway after 4th person murdered in Seminole Heights

RELATED COVERAGE: 4th PERSON MURDERED IN SEMINOLE HEIGHTS –

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s