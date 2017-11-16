12 new billboards advertise large reward in Seminole Heights murder case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police wasted no time getting billboards up to spread the word about the large reward in the Seminole Heights murders case.
Overnight, 12 electronic billboards went live.
The billboards were donated by Outfront Media and advertise the $85,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers, FDLE, ATF and the FBI.
An additional $6,000 is being offered by the community, which brings the total reward amount to $91,000.
The additional reward money came from a fundraiser held at the Brew Bus, a donation from the Southeast Seminole Heights Civic Association and a donation from Liberty Property Management.
Tampa police want help identifying a suspect seen in two surveillance videos that were recorded near the times of two murders.
Police held a news conference Wednesday about the videos and increased reward money.
Manhunt underway after 4th person murdered in Seminole Heights
Manhunt underway after 4th person murdered in Seminole Heights x
Latest Galleries
-
Stacie’s 2017 Heart Walk photos
-
Winners of Siesta Key sand scuplture contest
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Veterans exposed to Agent Orange feel abandoned by VA
-
Veterans exposed to Agent Orange feel abandoned by VA
-
Tampa woman shares distressing nursing home pictures
-
Tampa woman shares distressing nursing home pictures
-
Bucs vs. Saints
RELATED COVERAGE: 4th PERSON MURDERED IN SEMINOLE HEIGHTS –
- Police hope new video, $91,000 reward, will help catch Seminole Heights killer
- Family mourns 4th victim in Seminole Heights as police hunt for serial killer
- 4th Seminole Heights murder victim shot outside church where he helped feed homeless
- WATCH: FBI SWAT members go door-to-door in Seminole Heights trying to find killer
- Witness provides description of Seminole Heights murder suspect after 4th victim found in road
- Seminole Heights residents alter routines to stay safe
- Woman who knew 2 Seminole Heights murder victims speaks out
- Neighborhood watch meeting becomes forum on Seminole Heights killings
- Search for Seminole Heights killer blocks HART bus service again
- What we know about the Seminole Heights murder victims
- WATCH & HELP: Video shows ‘person of interest’ running near 1st Seminole Heights murder