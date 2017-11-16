12 new billboards advertise large reward in Seminole Heights murder case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police wasted no time getting billboards up to spread the word about the large reward in the Seminole Heights murders case.

Overnight, 12 electronic billboards went live.

The billboards were donated by Outfront Media and advertise the $85,000 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers, FDLE, ATF and the FBI.

An additional $6,000 is being offered by the community, which brings the total reward amount to $91,000.

The additional reward money came from a fundraiser held at the Brew Bus, a donation from the Southeast Seminole Heights Civic Association and a donation from Liberty Property Management.

Tampa police want help identifying a suspect seen in two surveillance videos that were recorded near the times of two murders.

Police held a news conference Wednesday about the videos and increased reward money.

Manhunt underway after 4th person murdered in Seminole Heights View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ronald Felton was shot and killed outside of his church in Seminole Heights. Ronald Felton's bicycle was found next to his church. Shooting victim Ronald Felton, 60. A body was found in the street in Seminole Heights on the morning of Nov. 14.

RELATED COVERAGE: 4th PERSON MURDERED IN SEMINOLE HEIGHTS –