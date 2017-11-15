WANTED: Purse snatcher steals woman’s purse from Hillsborough Publix shopping cart

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – A recent purse snatching inside a local Publix grocery store should serve as a reminder to keep a close watch on your belongings while shopping this holiday season.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who stole a woman’s purse from her shopping cart.
Investigators say it happened at the Publix located at 4854 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center.
The woman was shopping at 10:33 a.m. when a man stole her purse and then took $100 that was inside it.
He left the store and drove away in a white, 4-door sedan.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance images of the man.
If you recognize him, call the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.
If you recognize him and want to eligible for a cash reward call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.
