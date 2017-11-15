VIDEO: Baby walruses meet for 1st time to play & snuggle

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Everybody deserves some play time with a new friend.

Two baby walruses met for the first time at SeaWorld Orlando last week and created the cutest moment ever.

Aku, a rescued walrus calf from Alaska, and Ginger, a walrus calf born at the park began inspecting one another. After their first bottle feeding together, Aku and Ginger were soon following each other around the habitat and playing.

Ginger was born on June 3 to Kaboodle, a 14-year-old female walrus, and is the first walrus calf to be born at the park.

A few weeks after her birth, the Animal Care and Veterinarian Teams determined that she was not gaining weight and intervened to ensure she received enough nutrition. Over the course of the last five months, the teams provided Ginger with around-the-clock care, including bottle feedings, socialization and companionship.

Aku was rescued and rehabilitated by the Alaska Sea Life Center (ASLC) in June after being found abandoned on a gold mining dredge off the Alaska coast of Nome.

He was estimated to be 2 weeks old at the time of his rescue, and due to his age, Aku was deemed non-releasable by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. After his rehabilitation, the decision was made to send him to SeaWorld Orlando, in part, to be a companion for Ginger.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-