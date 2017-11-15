‘Titanic’ sailing back into Tampa Bay theaters for one week

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Kate Winslet in a scene from “Titanic.” The film will be returning to theaters for one week. Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of “Titanic” ever released. (Paramount Pictures via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of “Titanic” ever released.

The movie will be available at these three theaters in the Tampa area:

  • AMC Regency 20 on Brandon Boulevard in Brandon
  • AMC Veterans 24 on Anderson Road in Tampa
  • AMC Woodlands Square 20 on Tampa Road in Oldsmar

Cameron’s “Titanic” grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday.

