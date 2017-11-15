Tampa Bay residents encouraged to help environment on ‘America Recycles Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To celebrate America Recycles Day, the organizers over at Waste Management in Tampa are trying to get the word out about what people can do to help save the environment.

“We need to focus on recycling more of the right things like plastic water bottles and aluminum cans and we want people to avoid putting plastic bags, food or clothing into the recycling bin. Because they cause more harm than good and when in doubt, throw it out,” said Melissa Baldwin, Community Relations Department of Waste Management in Tampa.

On a mission to help people recycle the right way, Waste Management in Tampa lives by the motto “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.” Waste Management is encouraging people to live by those three words.

Florida has a recycling rate of 56 percent, which is ahead of the national average of 34 percent, and Baldwin says something as simple as recycling water bottles can go a long way.

“Only three out of ten water bottles in the country gets recycled. So something as simple as recycling all of your water bottles can go a long way to protect the environment,” Baldwin added.

America Recycles day only lasts one day but places like Waste Management of Tampa are counting on people to do their part every day.

