Skimmers found at 3 gas stations during sweep in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A recent “skimmer sweep” in Pasco County found devices on pumps at three different gas stations.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit teamed up with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection to perform the sweep at gas stations throughout the county.

Teams of detectives and petroleum inspectors checked about 70 gas stations throughout Pasco County and found skimmers at three of them.

1 skimmer found (Pump 1) at 7-Eleven: 38544 5th Avenue in Zephyrhills

2 skimmers found (Pump 3 and Pump 4) at Topking Food Mart/Chevron: 11744 Fort King Road in Dade City

2 skimmers found (Pump 5 and Pump 7) at BP: 4109 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information Wednesday afternoon.

