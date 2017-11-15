Seminole Heights Murders: Residents asked to report missing guns, check surveillance video

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are not letting up in their search for the Seminole Heights serial killer and are asking residents for help identifying the murderer before he strikes again.

A heavy police presence remains in the community one day after the killer shot and killed a fourth victim on Tuesday.

At 4:51 a.m., Ronald Felton, 60, stepped outside the New Season Apostolic Church where he was volunteering to feed the homeless and was shot at least once in the back of the head as he crossed the street to meet someone. Police arrived within seconds of the shooting and found Felton deceased in the street.

But, this killing was different. A witness actually saw the shooter and gave the following description-

Black male

6’ to 6’ 2” tall

Thin build

Light complexion

Wore all black clothing

Carried a large black pistol

Tampa police officers, FDLE officers, FBI agents and ATF agents went door-to-door through Seminole Heights Tuesday looking for the shooter. Roads were closed and schools were put on lock-in status. But, the killer managed to slip away.

Police believe the murderer knows the Seminole Heights area well. “I believe this person lives in this neighborhood,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, who asked residents to pay close attention to what is going on.

Police want people to let them know if they saw anything that might help investigators. “We need to talk to anyone,” said Dugan.

Residents are asked to call police and let them know if someone was not where they were supposed to be from 4:30 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police also say the killer might possibly be using a gun that he has easy access to. Chief Dugan asked Seminole Heights residents who own guns to check and make sure their guns are at home. If a gun s missing, call TPD.

“Are they taking a loved one’s firearm and going and doing this?” said Dugan.

Chief Dugan also wants residents who have surveillance cameras to check their video and report anything suspicious. “Make sure your video is up and running.”

Anyone who may have any information should call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

The murders have the community on edge as leaders vow to find the killer.

“This is personal,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn at a news conference Tuesday morning. “This has got to stop. We will hunt this person down until we find them.”

The murder Tuesday of Ronald Felton happened just blocks away from a memorial for the three previous Seminole Heights murder victims.

All three victims, 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa and 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa were found within one mile of each other.

Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was waiting for a bus on North 15th Street and Frierson Avenue when he was shot on Oct. 9. He died from his injuries. Witnesses described seeing a black man in his early 20’s, wearing a dark hooded jacket, running from the area where this shooting took place.

Police also released video of a person of interest in the case who was recorded by surveillance cameras running away from the scene. Watch the video here.

The body of Monica Hoffa, 32, was found in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of New Orleans Avenue. She was shot and killed on Oct. 13.

Anthony Naiboa, 20, had just gotten off the bus and was walking north on 15th Street in the area of Wilder Avenue when he was shot and killed on Oct. 19.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect now stands at $41,000. Anyone who has information regarding the suspect(s) and is seeking the reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online or send a tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

