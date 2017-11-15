Self-driving cars: What is all the fuss about?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross is going to take a spin in a self-driving car live on Facebook.

The demonstration is part of the 2017 Florida Automated Vehicles (FAV) Summit.

Industry experts will explain the emerging technology behind self-driving cars and address the continues safety concern questions.

Tune in live on Facebook around 11:30 a.m. to learn more and ask the automotive gurus some questions.

For more information on the 2017 FAV Summit click here.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media