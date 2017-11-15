Police in Maryland seeking real-life ‘Hamburglar’

COLUMBIA, MD (WCMH) – Police in Maryland are looking for a woman who stole cash and food from a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Video shows a woman stick her head through the McDonald’s drive-thru window. After helping herself to a blue Powerade, she climbs completely through the window.
Once inside, she gathers several items into a box, and leaves the store. Police say both food and cash were stolen.
“The glass window wasn’t shattered at all. It’s certainly one of the more unique burglary videos I’ve seen here. People access to other businesses any number of ways, but you don’t see people climbing thorough drive through windows very often like this,” police said.
The Howard County Police Department in Maryland is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
