Police hope new video, huge new reward help catch Seminole Heights killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police hope new video, a new reward and more than 450 new tips help them catch a killer.

One day after the murder of Ronald Felton, Tampa police say a flood gate of tips has opened up.

Police now have two dozen detectives reviewing hours of security camera video from the Seminole Heights neighborhood where Felton was killed early Tuesday morning.

Police released a short video clip on Wednesday of a person they are now calling a suspect in the four murders in Seminole Heights.

Police believe the video shows the same person seen on video they released in early October that shows a person near the scene of another murder in the area.

“Same gait, same walk, maybe not the same jacket, definitely a hoodie,” said Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Dugan is convinced the person in the video is their suspect.

“Look at how they walk. Look at how they are flipping their phone, paying attention to their phone and at some point they are able to put that away and go out and go gun someone down,” said Dugan.

The police chief believes the four murders are connected, but he still isn’t calling this a case of a serial killer.

“We still can’t say they have done all of the homicides. Pretty convinced they have done at least two, but this is our suspect. We need to speak to this person,” said Dugan.

Tampa police say they have little physical evidence in the case and will not say if they have ballistic evidence that connects all four murders. They will not say what type of weapon has been used.

Police say a number of donors have now pooled their resources and they are offering a $91,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for the person who calls in a tip that leads to the arrest of the killer.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn says he hopes the reward money will help someone come forward with information.

“Somebody knows who that is. This is not the time for the no snitch rule because the next victim could be your mother,” said Buckhorn.

