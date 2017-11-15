Plea from police, pastors with new $91,000 reward in Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The video is grainy, but chilling.

It shows a scenario few people rarely see – the terrifying moments before a murder.

Wednesday, Tampa Police released new video of the mystery man they are now naming as their official suspect in this baffling case.

According to investigators, the Seminole Heights killer is seen in the video just before Ronald Felton, victim number four, is murdered.

Felton was on the way to church just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning at 5100 North Nebraska Ave. He was volunteering to feed the homeless at New Season Apostolic Ministry.

He was gunned down in the street.

Chief Brian Dugan is now asking the public a pointed question.

“Was there someone that you know that should have been home? Should have been at work? Should have been anywhere, and they weren’t there at that time frame, and they look like that person?” asked the chief during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the man in this latest footage is the same person seen on surveillance video from the very first murder in this case on Oct. 9, when Benjamin Mitchell was killed.

In fact, put the videos side by side in comparison, and cops claim – this is their man, front and center. They’ve seen him in the video, but still do not know who he is. Or where he is.

Now, with a reward that stands at $91,000, police need citizens to do the right thing – turn in the killer.

“This is the time that people have to step up, they have to tell what they know,” said Dr. Jeffery Johnson, a pastor who led an emotional worship service Wednesday night at the very church where Ronald Felton was on his way to feed the homeless, murdered as he tried to help others.

In this neighborhood, on this night, both pastors and police are asking for bravery in the heart of Seminole Heights.

“Humanity, loving one another should cause people to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do,” said the pastor, who hopes good will prevail over evil.

At the end of another long day in this murder mystery that’s lasted more than a month, both the pastor and the Chief of Police are saying the same prayer – that good people will no longer be tortured by a predator.

“We cannot let this drive a wedge between us,” said Chief Dugan. “We’re not willing to hand over the key to the city to whoever is doing this.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: