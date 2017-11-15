Photo of dog’s ear looking like President Trump’s face goes viral

(WFLA) – President Donald Trump has a new doppelganger, but it’s not what you think.

People like seeing things in other things: Jesus in a Cheeto. The Virgin Mary in a grilled cheese. A question mark on a cow.

But if you think you’ve had an earful of Trump, check out what’s in the ear of a beagle in Britain named Chief.

According to CNN, some howled with laughter. Others found it “violently upsetting.”

Owner Jade Robinson was taking photos of her beagle’s ears to give to the vet because Chief had an ear infection. A friend first noticed the resemblance.

“She was like, ‘It’s Donald Trump, his face is in his ear,'” Robinson said.

She posted the photo to Facebook, and Chief went viral.

The infection caused the inner ear to become inflamed and red, so the top of his ear is swollen.

Josh Groban, who once sang Trump tweets, “… but my IQ is one of the highest …” sent his own tweet about the ear image.

“It’s like fetus Trump is whispering into the ear. I’m disturbed but…can’t look away,” Groban said.

Someone else replaced the real Trump’s head with Chief’s ear. As bills from the vet mounted, Robinson started a crowdfunding page, and donations soon surpassed her goal of around $600.

As for the dog, his ears are improving with treatment. Until then, he’s got the ear of the president. Hail to this Chief.

