Petition launched to change school mascot’s name that sounds like male genitalia

(KTVX) — Farmington, Utah’s newest high school is set to open its door fall 2018 but some parents and students already have concerns.

Recently the school announced their decision for the school’s mascot: the Phoenix.

“We are the Phoenix,” Principal Richard Swanson said.

The Davis School District said they left it up to students at neighboring schools to select the mascot. Other student-suggested mascots included the Farmers, Eagles, Firebirds, Silverback, Fox and Silverfox.

After the announcement, a concerned parent at the school said he was practicing some cheers for the upcoming year and noticed when shouting “Go Phoenixes” sounded off so he looked online to see how to correctly pluralize the word and came up with “Go Phoenices!”

“We were horrified to hear that the phonetics of the word ‘Phoenices’ are far too close to the word penises. I don’t mean to be crass, but don’t want there to be confusion around the point I am trying to make,” his online petition said.

The parent addressed the fact that the school district says the mascot is to be used in the singular form.

“I think that’s a great idea in concept, but see reality playing out far differently. Nearly all school mascots are referred to in the plural form (Darts, Vikings, Braves, Wildcats, etc.), so when you think about cheering, ‘Go Phoenix!’ It sounds a bit strange because it is grammatically incorrect,” he said.

The parent says he started the petition to re-open up the vote so students have a chance to change the mascot name with the newly-discovered information.

“I’m confident that the district does not want to bear the responsibility of our children being bullied as a result of our school mascot,” the petition read.

So far the petition has over 2,500 signatures.

