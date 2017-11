NEW JERSEY (WFLA/NBC) – A paddle boarder in New Jersey had an amazing close encounter with a humpback whale over the weekend.

Brian Shea captured the footage.

The Jersey Shore local took his board out on Saturday hoping to see one of the whales.

He said he had recently seen two humpback whales less than a mile from the beach.

He said he usually brings his GoPro with him “because you never know what you’re going to come across in the ocean.”