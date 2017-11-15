Manatee County pharmacist arrested for stealing Oxycodone from job

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County pharmacist was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and charged with theft and possession of controlled substances.

Cody Bennett, 33, was employed as a pharmacist at the Manatee Discount Pharmacy when he committed the offenses.

The sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division initiated a criminal investigation after they received a complaint of suspicious activity at the pharmacy.

The investigation revealed that as many as 500 Oxycodone pills were reported missing.

Bennett had some of those pills in his pockets when he was arrested.

He confessed that he had been stealing controlled substances from the pharmacy since September.

Bennett was fired and trespassed from the pharmacy.

Investigators are continuing to determine if any other controlled substances are missing.

