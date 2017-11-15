Manatee County pharmacist arrested for stealing Oxycodone from job

By Published:

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County pharmacist was arrested by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday and charged with theft and possession of controlled substances.

Cody Bennett, 33, was employed as a pharmacist at the Manatee Discount Pharmacy when he committed the offenses.

The sheriff’s office Special Investigations Division initiated a criminal investigation after they received a complaint of suspicious activity at the pharmacy.

The investigation revealed that as many as 500 Oxycodone pills were reported missing.

Bennett had some of those pills in his pockets when he was arrested.

He confessed that he had been stealing controlled substances from the pharmacy since September.

Bennett was fired and trespassed from the pharmacy.

Investigators are continuing to determine if any other controlled substances are missing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s