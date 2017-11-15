Man turns self in after Pinellas hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously injured

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday and the second driver involved in the accident surrendered himself Wednesday afternoon.

Darrel Cutliff, 31, of St. Petersburg, was taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The accident happened at 49th Street North and 46th Avenue North.

A woman drove into Cutliff’s path and was struck, then collided with a utility pole.

Cutliff allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

The vehicle he was driving was located at the home of the owner, Kyah Lambert, in Pinellas Park.

He was delivered to the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and driving with a suspended license.

