Law enforcement continues door-to-door search for Seminole Heights killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers went door-to-door for the second day in a row on Wednesday, searching for answers and looking for a killer.

“It’s just scary right now,” said resident Paul Velez.

While neighbors in Seminole Heights praise the police department and their federal counterparts for their presence, they can’t seem to shake the frustration that keeps growing each time someone is murdered.

“I am frustrated. It is horrifying out there. You can’t walk by yourself. It’s just scary,” Velez said.

Mae Dennie has lived in the neighborhood for decades.

“It was safe about 15 to 20 years ago. Now, it’s not safe,” Dennie said.

She watched officers as they canvassed the area and checked in and around her home.

NOW: @TampaPD on the streets of Seminole Heights in wake of 4th murder. @WFLA. pic.twitter.com/tmHm8eu1Kv — Ryan Hughes (@WFLARyan) November 15, 2017

She appreciates the hard work, but wants a resolution to the four unsolved murders.

“They’re gonna have to do something,” Dennie said. “They’re gonna have to catch this guy. I got grandchildren that come over here. Now they can’t come.”

Down the street, Tobi Johnson sold boiled peanuts on the corner around lunchtime.

Like his neighbors, he’s perplexed that the shooter got away — again.

“Somebody needs to go ahead and just solve them because it’s ridiculous,” Johnson said. “Somebody can kill four people and get away with it and still run around.”