Homeless in Seminole Heights offered safe place to sleep

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People who live on the streets of Seminole Heights, who could potentially be a target of the killer, are being offered a chance to get out of harm’s way.

The Salvation Army is stepping up to provide a safe place to stay.

With Tampa police warning Seminole Heights neighbors to not walk alone after dark, the area’s homeless population is taking heed.

Vanessa Morris is staying at the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter north of downtown Tampa. Morris said if she wasn’t at the shelter, she would be out and about.

“I probably wouldn’t sleep. I probably would actually walk all night,” she said.

The mean streets of Seminole Heights are a whole lot meaner as the killer continues to gun down innocent people.

“I feel safe in the shelter and I appreciate they increasing it and making it where there’s more shelter,” said Morris.

Recognizing the need to provide a safe spot, the Salvation Army is encouraging homeless people to get to its worship center on Sligh Avenue, across from the Lowry Park Zoo.

“Our sense is, we can open up our doors and just be available for folks who want a safe place. We can pray with them. We can offer them food,” said Captain Andy Morris, with the Salvation Army.

From the worship center, vans shuttle guests to the emergency shelter, where they sleep in rooms separated by partitions.

“At this time last year, our shelter wasn’t full and the weather was pretty much the same as it is right now. And we’re full right now and we’ve made extra room for anyone who might come from the challenged situation in Seminole Heights.”

Vanessa Morris makes sure she’s inside the shelter before the sun sets, so she has a place to sleep without the fear of encountering the Seminole Heights killer.

