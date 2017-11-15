Hillsborough Co. principal, assistant teacher accused of child abuse resign

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A middle school principal and high school assistant teacher in Hillsborough County have resigned following their arrests for child abuse.

Coleman Middle School principal, 53-year-old Michael Hoskinson, and his wife, 49-year-old Kimberly Hoskinson, were arrested earlier this week. Kimberly Hoskinson is an assistant teacher at Plant High School.

According to Tampa police, a verbal altercation turned physical when Kimberly pushed the victim and Michael punched the victim in the ribs two times.

The victim was not identified, but police are calling it domestic violence. They say the incident did not happen in the schools and is not related to their employment.

The school district announced both Michael and Kimberly resigned on Wednesday. They released this statement:

Immediately after the Thanksgiving break, the district will begin the process of appointing a new principal at Coleman Middle School. That process will involve input from staff and families at the school. The Assistant Principal will lead Coleman Middle School in the interim.”