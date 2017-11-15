Gr8 Inspiration: Tampa Bay area woman with stage 4 colon cancer blogs about journey

(WFLA) – As Thanksgiving nears, many of us stop and think about what we are grateful for.

Family, friends, health and happiness typically top the list.

For one young Tampa Bay area woman diagnosed with stage four cancer, just being able to fight the good fight is what she’s thankful for.

“I’ve worked really hard in my mind to be grateful and not let this unravel of my world. It actually brought love, connection and support together,” said Sheree Clark, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at the age of 29.

Now at age 30, she is in the thick of her treatment and facing it head on.

“I’m like ‘nope, I’m a magical unicorn, I don’t need to hear that.’ My motto is like, if what I’m doing is working, I don’t need to hear the details,” said Clark, explaining that often times she doesn’t want to hear the prognosis, so that in her mind she can stay positive.

She video blogs about her journey in hopes of showing Facebook followers that you can overcome most everything with a positive attitude and sense of humor.

“So I tend to think I’m having cancer. I’m dancing with cancer. I’m not in a battle with cancer. I’m not fighting with my own cells,” said Clark.

Clark was a yoga instructor and followed a healthy lifestyle, so the prognosis did catch her off guard.

She gives great thanks to her sister who is always by her side, and her boyfriend who stands by her as well through the thick and thin of her journey.

Her sister started a GoFundMe page and Sheree is launching a website called the “Watering Can” to share stories of strength, inner determination and wisdom.