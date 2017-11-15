Food pantry reopens in honor of 4th Seminole Heights murder victim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ronnie Felton, the fourth Seminole Heights murder victim has been described by all as kind, caring and compassionate.

On Wednesday, the food pantry he was on his way to when he was shot and killed reopened in his honor.

“Wonderful, sweet person, would give you the shirt off his back,” said Linda Daniels, one of Felton’s cousin.

“Ronnie was our superman here. I gave him that name because he never stopped,” said Johnny Daniels, another cousin.

Felton never stopped serving others. He worked at the food pantry for ten years making sure the homeless didn’t go hungry.

“He was the mother hen of all hens taking care and looking over the chicks, that’s how he was,” said Johnny Daniels.

He was out early on Tuesday morning, once again trying to watch over others.

“He made sure the ones that came out early was safe because he watched over them. He was off by himself, making sure they were safe so I think that is why he was off by himself to keep them safe,” said Johnny Daniels.

Felton died serving others. Now others will move forward and try to live out that same legacy.

“He was the life of the ministry right here. We just have to keep moving on, his spirit still rings with us.”

The food pantry is a part of New Season Apostolic Ministries. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday morning. It will now resume normal business hours.