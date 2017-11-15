Florida suburb set to drop Confederate names from streets

By Published:
AP photo

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) – A Florida city is expected to change the names of three streets named for Confederate generals after a contentious debate.

The Hollywood City Commission is expected to vote Wednesday to change the names of streets named for Robert E. Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood to Freedom, Hope and Liberty.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that at least five of the seven commissioners are expected to approve the change. The streets were named 91 years ago when the city was chartered.

More than 100 people signed up to speak for and against the change at a commission meeting last summer and one anti-change protester was arrested when he tried to fight a group of pro-change demonstrators.

