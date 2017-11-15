Final cross-country run of Vans Warped Tour to stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –The Vans Warped Tour will have its final cross-country run in 2018, marking the tour’s 24th year on the road.

Dates for the final tour have been revealed. Vans Warped Tour stops in Tampa on August 4. Pre-order tickets are available.

The lineup has not been announced, but previous artists include Blink-182, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and more.

You can find out more about the final tour by clicking here.

