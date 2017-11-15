Father of 2nd victim in Seminole Heights murders speaks after latest victim killed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re hearing from the father of Monica Hoffa for the first time since the fourth murder in Seminole Heights.

Kenny Hoffa has two emotions to describe what it’s like to be a father who has lost a daughter to a cowardly killer.

Angry and heartbroken.

This father is still in the healing phase of losing his oldest daughter at the young age of 32.

Kenny Hoffa described his emotions.

“Denial mostly,” he said.

“There’s no way that happened….there’s been a mistake. Just all kinds of things. Anger. Mad. It was just really surreal.”

“My daughter was a beautiful girl. Had her whole life ahead of her. She knew sign language, Spanish and English. She was fluent in all three. She was a great help to her mother,” he said.

Monica was shot and killed Oct. 11 in a vacant lot on East New Orleans Avenue in Seminole Heights. Two days later, Hoffa got the news from a stranger.

“On the 13th I was driving down from my brother’s. He was going to have a surprise birthday party and on my way down, my wife, my wife got a call from a reporter in Tampa asking her if she want to make a statement about Monica’s death because we haven’t been notified by police yet.”

Hoffa has advice for all parents as he remembers his oldest daughter.

“I love my daughter and I miss her every day and I think everybody should take the opportunity to hug your children because you don’t know if they’re gonna be here tomorrow. And just remember to tell them that you love them,” he said with tears in his eyes.

Hoffa says he’s now praying he’ll be able to one day forgive the person who killed his daughter. In the meantime, he’s waiting for the killer to be brought to justice.

