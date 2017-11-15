Ohio execution halted after failure to find vein

(WCMH) – An execution taking place in Lucasville, Ohio was postponed on Wednesday after executioners couldn’t find a vein in inmate Alva Campbell to insert the IV that delivers the lethal drugs.

This marks only the third time in modern U.S. history that an execution attempt was halted after the process had begun.

“They spent a lot of time with that ultraviolet light and tourniquets on his arms and…they tried,” said defense attorney David Stebbins.

Campbell was previously condemned to die for killing a teenager during a carjacking two decades ago, and was promptly given a new execution date Wednesday by Republican Governor John Kasich that is a year and a half away.

