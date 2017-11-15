Dog’s leg to be amputated after South Daytona man throws M80 firecracker at it, police say

WESH Published:

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (WESH) — A dog’s leg must be amputated after a man threw an M80 firecracker at it for being in his South Daytona yard, police said.

South Daytona police said Madison Carroll, 58, threw an M80 firecracker at his next-door neighbor’s dachshund when he saw it and another dog running around his yard.

The explosion blew off one of the dog’s paws and its leg will have to be amputated, police said.

Carroll was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

