CPSC warns consumers to stop using LayZ Board hoverboards after 2nd house fire

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging consumers to stop using LayZ Board self-balancing scooters (also known as hoverboards), immediately.

The CPSC has evidence that LayZ Board was the brand of hoverboard involved in a fire in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania which killed two young girls in October.

More than 3,000 of the hoverboards were imported into the United States.

Do the fire hazard, CPSC is urging the public to stop charging and stop using their LayZ Board.

Consumers should take them to a local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery.

The safety warning to stop use applies to LayZ Board hoverboards, which is a different product from Lazyboard hoverboards.

