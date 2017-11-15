Christmas heads to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando is transforming into a winter wonderland.

Earlier in the year, the park announced holiday festivities were coming to Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, including festive garland, holiday food and new entertainment.

The park is now revealing more via the Universal Orlando blog.

Each night in Hogsmeade Village, guests will be able to see The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Caste projection show on the castle.

The Hogwarts Frog Choir will sing carols in the village as well.

Celestina Warbeck and her Banshees will perform in Diagon Alley.

Holiday celebrations kick off at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Nov. 18 and run through Jan. 6. Tickets are available online.

