Christmas heads to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando

By Published:
(Source: Universal Orlando blog)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando is transforming into a winter wonderland.

Earlier in the year, the park announced holiday festivities were coming to Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, including festive garland, holiday food and new entertainment.

The park is now revealing more via the Universal Orlando blog. 

Each night in Hogsmeade Village, guests will be able to see The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Caste projection show on the castle.

The Hogwarts Frog Choir will sing carols in the village as well.

Celestina Warbeck and her Banshees will perform in Diagon Alley.

Holiday celebrations kick off at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Nov. 18 and run through Jan. 6. Tickets are available online.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s